First Hyatt-Branded Hotel Opens in Asheville, N.C.

By Adelina Osan, Associate Editor

Asheville, N.C.—The first Hyatt Place hotel and Hyatt-branded hotel has opened in downtown Asheville, N.C. The new Hyatt Place Asheville/Downtown offers 140 guestrooms in the city’s core and is owned and operated by Parks Hospitality Group.

Hyatt Place Asheville/Downtown

Located at 199 Haywood St., Hyatt Place Asheville/Downtown offers a range of amenities to guests such as free Wi-Fi, more than 2,000 square feet of high-tech meeting space, 24/7 gallery menu & market, 24-hour gym and Montford rooftop bar & lounge. The hotel’s central location offers easy access to business and leisure attractions including the Biltmore Estate, Blue Ridge Parkway, U.S. Cellular Center, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Packs Square Highland Brewery, Mission Health Systems, GE Aviation and the University of North Carolina-Asheville.

“We are delighted to add the strength and innovation of the Hyatt Place brand to our growing portfolio,” said Trevor Walden, vice president of operations at Parks Hospitality Group, in prepared remarks. “Hyatt Place Asheville/Downtown offers spacious, modern accommodations and its perfect location allows for our guests to explore Asheville’s eclectic downtown, rich history and burgeoning culinary and art scene.”

The hotel is under the leadership of General Manager Rhonda Cunningham and Director of Sales Stacy Wheeler. In her role, Cunningham is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s associates. Wheeler is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Asheville area.

“Asheville is a lively and one-of-a-kind city filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods and an ever expanding list of great places to visit and things to do or see,” said Cunningham. “Hyatt Place Asheville/Downtown will exceed guest expectations and provide them with everything they need while visiting our area.”

Image courtesy of Hyatt Place Asheville/Downtown