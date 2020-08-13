First Hyatt Place in Ontario Opens

Hyatt Place/Toronto Mississauga Centre, Ontario, Canada. Image courtesy of Hyatt Hotels Corp.

The 123-guestroom Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre has officially opened, marking the brand’s debut in Ontario.

Located at 5787 Hurontario St., near downtown Mississauga, the property’s location provides easy access to Highway 401, Pearson International Airport and the Square One Shopping Centre.

The hotel’s extensive amenities include:

Free access in the lobby to shared computers with high-speed Internet access

Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and guestrooms

More than 12,400 square feet of flexible meeting/function space, suitable for social or business events and accommodating up to 500 guests

A 24/7 fitness center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens

A heated indoor salt-water pool open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m

Other services include guest laundry, dry cleaning, two electric vehicle charging stations, a pet-friendly policy that welcomes dogs or cats and a necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or use for free.

Metro Toronto’s average hotel occupancy is projected to fall this year to 74 percent from 75 percent in 2019 and 76 percent in 2018, according to a 2020 Canadian Hotel Accommodation Outlook by CBRE Hotels.

The average daily rate, however, is expected to rise to $192, while revenue per available room is projected to hit $142, compared to $140 last year. The latter figure would put Toronto in second place among major Canadian cities, a bit ahead of Montreal but well behind Vancouver.

The hospitality sector has been hit harder that most property types by the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are signs that recovery might be underway in North America. And until a vaccine is developed, social distancing and cleanliness remain a core safety strategy for hotels.