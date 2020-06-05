First Luxury Residential Hotel in NYC’s New Downtown Opens This Spring

By Alexandra Pacurar, Associate Editor

AKA Wall Street

New York—Later this spring, AKA is set to open its fifth New York City location on Wall Street, a 132-key luxury all–residential hotel that will emerge after a $40 million remake.

AKA Wall Street will offer spacious studios, one- and two-bedroom suites and penthouses ranging in size between 362 and 1,103 square feet. Facilities include fully equipped kitchens with Celador countertops, custom-made Italian cabinetry and Fisher Paykel cooktops, as well as living rooms, lavish bathrooms, ample closet space and complimentary Wi-Fi for each unit. Future residents of the corner suites will enjoy particular interior design features such as curved walls and wide-window views of the Financial District’s bustling streets.

Designed as an urban oasis for long-stay visitors, AKA Wall Street is located at 84 William St. in a Classic, English Baroque 17-story building. The property is among the few selected Korman Communities luxury long-stay hotels to have an outdoor a.cinema—AKA’s customized cinematic experience—complete with views of 1 World Trade Center and the NYC skyline. Other amenities include a four-season rooftop lounge, a high-tech gym and a conference room.

“Affluent travelers want more than a bed and a mini-bar. They want space, a kitchen and a sitting area. We provide them with a place where they can feel at home in the world, wherever they go. With the renaissance of FiDi, AKA Wall Street is poised to satisfy the need for hotel residences downtown”, Larry Korman, president of AKA & co-CEO of Korman Communities, said in a prepared statement.

The Korman brothers worked with Edward Asfour of Asfour Guzy Architects for AKA Wall Street, after the successful $20 million makeover of the building housing AKA Rittenhouse Square, in Philadelphia. Asfour decided to expand the interiors while preserving the 20th century façade and its Howells & Stokes sculptures. The spectacular entrance in the luxurious residential hotel on William Street is a clear indicator of what the residents should expect from the interior. Korman Communities announced there will be curated art throughout the Lower Manhattan property.

The location is exquisite not only for first-time visitors of the Big Apple. Luxury shops, museums, restaurants, cultural venues and must-see sights are all within reach.

AKA owns and operates five properties in New York City (including AKA Wall Street), AKA Rittenhouse and the Franklin in Philadelphia and properties in Los Angeles, Washington and London. The company’s Philadelphia portfolio will expand once AKA University City— a 268-unit project still under construction— is completed.

Korman Communities implemented the luxury long-stay concept and defined it as spacious accommodations which offer the privacy of a luxury residence integrated with hotel services and amenities. Each of their AKA properties is unique and has distinct resident offerings, but they all feature AKA brand standards and facilities.

Image courtesy of AKA