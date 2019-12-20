First Portland Athletic Lifestyle Resort Starts Construction

The property will include a 45,000-square-foot coworking component, Life Time Work, featuring offices, open desks and lounge spaces.
Rendering of the Athletic Lifestyle Resort. Image courtesy of Life Time
Life Time has broken ground on a new mixed-use property in Beaverton, Ore. The coworking and athletic resort development is scheduled for completion in late 2021 and will bring a country club-style, family recreation and spa to the area.

Located at the SW corner of Barnes Road and Cedar Hills Boulevard, the project will feature a three-story, 140,000-square-foot athletic club including training areas with cycle, yoga, pilates and barre studios, Kids Academy, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, basketball courts and indoor aquatic center. Additionally, a 400,000-square-foot outdoor beach club with lap and leisure pools, whirlpools, lounge areas and a bistro will be available on site.

The coworking side of the property will include Life Time Work, a 45,000-square-foot shared workspace offering offices, open desks and lounge spaces. Membership also includes Diamond-level access to all Life Time destinations. The newest development will bring roughly 300 new jobs to the community, said in a press statement Aaron Koehler, Life Time’s vice president of real estate and development.

