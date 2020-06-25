FirstBank Signs Anchor Lease at Nashville Tower

ONE22ONE. Image courtesy of GBT Realty

GBT Realty has landed FirstBank as the anchor tenant for its upcoming ONE22ONE mixed-use tower in Nashville, Tenn., that was designed for a post COVID-19 environment.

The Tennessee-based local bank will be taking 52,000 square feet across floors 13 and 14 of ONE22ONE in a lease that offers an option to expand to more than 100,000 square feet. In addition to FirstBank securing its spot as the building’s anchor tenant, the bank’s parent company FB Financial Corp. will also be headquartered at ONE22ONE through the same lease.

Located at 1221 Broadway in downtown Nashville, the 24-story Class AA mixed-use tower will include 365,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the first and second floors. The modern office tower will also include a fitness room, conference rooms, a mothers’ room, an on-site concierge and greenspace for general or private use.

GBT tapped Gresham Smith & Partners to oversee the architecture and design, while Brasfield & Gorrie are the general contractors. CBRE’s Frank Thomasson, Taylor Hillenmeyer, Janelle Gallagher and Byran Fort are marketing the office space and GBT’s Alex Samuels and Alan Lloyd from the marketing team are in charge of leasing up the retail and restaurant space. In April, Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided a $141 million construction loan for ONE22ONE to GBT and Koch Real Estate Investments, GBT’s limited partner in the development.

Jeff Pape, GBT’s managing director for the shopping center and diversified division, told Commercial Property Executive that the company broke ground on ONE22ONE in February and is expected to be complete by June 2022.

Designing with COVID-19 in mind

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered many office spaces, GBT was able to update the design of ONE22ONE with new health standards. The building will be equipped with independent HVAC systems, thermal scanning for health screenings and a near-touchless experience including for elevators.

“ONE22ONE’s design was always state-of-the-art, but we were early enough in the process that we were able to efficiently make design modifications once the pandemic reached the U.S.,” Pape told CPE. “Now, the building will include all of the latest health and safety enhancements addressing airborne pathogens and viruses such as COVID-19.”

Pape also said that ONE22ONE’s enhanced design and virus mitigation features have attracted even more inquiries from potential tenants.