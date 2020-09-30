Flexential to Build $64M Portland-Area Data Center

Portland-Hillsboro 3. Image courtesy of Flexential

Flexential has announced it will kick off construction on its third data center in Hillsboro, Ore., on Oct. 1. Dubbed Portland-Hilsboro 3, the property has an estimated cost of $64 million.

Plans call for the development of a 358,000-square-foot building, which will provide 36 MW and have a power density of 1,500 watts per square foot. The new facility will occupy a 20-acre parcel at 4091 NE Constable St., roughly 1 mile west of Hillsboro 2.

The building will have a structural steel core and a primary facade of concrete tilt panels. The Tier III data center will run entirely on renewable energy and is designed for high cooling efficiency and zero water usage. The property will have access to existing and upcoming facilities in the market through metro fiber rings and will service seven transpacific subsea cables.

Flexential first unveiled plans for the data center in May. Skanska serves as the general contractor for the project, which is slated for completion in September 2021. The Mulhern Group, which also designed the company’s first two Hillsboro facilities, is the architect. The team assisting the developer will also include kW Engineering and Sturgeon Electric.