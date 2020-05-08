Flexential to Develop 3rd Portland Data Center

Image via Pixabay.com

Flexential has unveiled plans to develop its largest data center to date, a 36 MW facility in Portland, Ore. Flexential expects to break ground on the 358,000-square-foot project this summer. The development aims to meet heightened demand during a time when COVID-19 has raised challenges for data centers.

The building, branded Portland-Hillsboro 3, will be the company’s third in the city, providing a total of 700,000 square feet of space and 60 MW of combined power. Hillsboro 3 will take shape on 20 acres at 4091 NE Constable St, according to PropertyShark. The company acquired the land for $3.2 million from a private investor in 2019. The facility will have access to all network carriers within Portland as well as the Wave metro fiber system, which will provide connections to 14 existing or planned data centers and seven trans-Pacific subsea cable systems.

Additionally, the property will connect to Hillsboro 2 through 1,728 strands of fiber optic network. This month, Flexential also plans to expand Hillsboro 2 by 66,000 square feet and add 5 MW of power. Hillsboro 2 is located at 5737 NE Huffman St., just 2 miles east of the new project. Flexential’s data centers are situated in Hillsboro’s Enterprise Zone region, which features a lower threat of earthquakes, according to Flexential CEO Chris Downie, and is a no-sale tax zone.