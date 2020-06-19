Florida Cancer Center Starts $400M Expansion

Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., has broken ground on a $400 million expansion that will include a new 10-story, 498,000-square-foot inpatient surgical hospital, a 26,000-square-foot central utility plant and a three-story parking garage on a 20-acre site. Construction is scheduled to begin in July and be completed in three years.

The expansion will be developed in two phases, with the first phase including 128 inpatient beds with the capacity to expand to 400 beds. It will be connected to the existing Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center on the same campus via a bridge over McKinley Drive. The hospital expects the new facility to expand its patient capacity by 65 percent and allow for about one-third more procedures over the next 10 years. Calling it a state-of-the-art facility that will revolutionize the way patient care is delivered, hospital officials said in a prepared statement the new building will house dozens of operating rooms and additional technology, including MRIs and computerized tomography scan machines.

In February 2013, Moffitt Cancer Center began construction of the 200,000-square-foot outpatient facility at its McKinley campus, which opened in 2009 about a mile from the cancer center’s main campus.

Hammes tapped

Hammes Co. Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading health-care facility developers, has been selected as the program manager for the new development. The Milwaukee, Wis.-based company has managed more than 57 million square feet of projects valued at more than $23 billion for hospitals and health systems across the U.S. The company has numerous regional offices throughout the U.S., including Tampa, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston and Washington, D.C. In addition to the Moffitt Cancer Center, Hammes is currently providing project management services for several hospitals and health-care systems throughout the Southeast including Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, S.C.; Emory Healthcare in Atlanta; Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida in Tampa; Northeast Georgia Health System in Gainesville, Ga.; and Orlando Health. In December, Hammes participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Mohawk Valley Health System replacement hospital in downtown Utica, N.Y., where the company is serving as project manager for the 702,000-square-foot, 373-bed replacement medical center.

Hammes is an affiliate of Hammes Partners, a private equity platform that invests in health-care real estate and initiatives. In November, Welltower Inc. acquired a 1.5 million-square-foot medical office building portfolio from Hammes Partners. In June 2019, Hammes Partners purchased Spectrum Medical Commons, a 43,355-square-foot medical office property in Gilbert, Ariz., for $17.8 million.