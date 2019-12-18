Focus Real Estate Sells San Diego Industrial Park for $20M

Copperwood Center. Image courtesy of CBRE

Focus Real Estate has sold Copperwood Center, a 140,945-square-foot industrial park in Oceanside, Calif. Newport Beach-based CB Copperwood LLC paid $20.1 million for the asset that was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. According to San Diego county records, the property last traded in 1999 for $6.1 million. CBRE assisted the seller in the current deal.

Located at 3365, 3375 and 3385 Mission Ave. & 101, 102, 105, 106 and 110 Copperwood Way, the industrial park consists of eight one-story buildings completed in 1984. The recently renovated property features signage for each unit, while offering more than 350 parking spaces.

The 10-acre property is 40 miles north of San Diego, adjacent to Highway 76 and close to Interstate 5. Copperwood Center is about 6 miles southeast of United States Marine Corps’ Camp Pendleton South and roughly 5 miles northwest of a 312,000-square-foot distribution facility that Rexford Industrial Realty acquired for $73.6 million in September.

CBRE’s Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Gary Stache and Doug Mack represented the seller in the transaction.