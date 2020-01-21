Fort Lauderdale Industrial Park Welcomes New Tenant

Merrill Industrial Center. Image courtesy of Berger Commercial Realty

Just Brands has signed a 24,426-square-foot lease at Merrill Industrial Center in Dania Beach, Fla. The company consolidated three locations in South Florida at the 134,132-square-foot property. Berger Commercial Realty/CORFAC International represented the owner, a private investor, while Levy Realty worked on behalf of the tenant.

Constructed in 1992, the property encompasses three warehouses and includes 268 parking spots, with a parking ratio of 2 spaces per 1,000 square feet. The buildings feature 20-foot clear ceiling heights and HVAC climate control.

Situated at 3406 SW 26th Terrace on an 8.5-acre site, the industrial park is at the intersection of interstates 95 and 595, within 2 miles of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The location provides convenient access to Florida’s Turnpike and State Road 84.

Berger Commercial Realty Senior Vice President Judy Dolan assisted the owner, while Senior Vice President Matt Jones of Levy Realty represented the tenant. Last August, another Berger Commercial Realty/CORFAC International team facilitated a 17,247-square-foot industrial lease in Port St. Lucie, Fla.