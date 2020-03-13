Fort Lauderdale Retail Center Sells for $14M

The Shoppes on University. Image courtesy of CBRE

RM Tamarac Plaza LP, an entity affiliated with Moran Capital, has sold The Shoppes on University, an 84,655-square-foot shopping center in Tamarac, Fla. Private investor Alberto Dayan purchased the retail asset for $14.4 million through two of his companies, Roalga LLC and Shoppes on University LLC.

CBRE’s David Donnellan and Patricia Friend assisted the seller in the disposition.

Situated at 5716 N. University Drive, the shopping center formerly known as Tidan Plaza is anchored by Planet Fitness and La Colonia Medical Center. The 1976-built asset underwent a complete renovation between 2015 and 2018. Other tenants on the roster include Metro Diner, Wingstop, Check Cashing Store and Metro PCS.

The nine-acre property is roughly one mile south of city center across from Midway Plaza, in a dense retail area surrounding the intersection of University Drive and State Route 870. The Shoppes on University is also 10 miles northwest of a Fort Lauderdale shopping center that traded for $38.5 million in July.