Fully Leased Harlem Office Building Changes Ownership

286 Lenox Ave. Image via Google Street View

Avison Young has brokered the sale of a recently built office asset at 286 Lenox Ave. in New York City. Principal James Nelson, Director Brent Glodowski, Associate Director David Lawrence and Associate Carter Lovejoy worked on behalf of the owner in the $10.2 million transaction.

The four-story property in Harlem is fully leased to three tenants: Wells Fargo occupies the ground floor, nonprofit Child Mind Institute is on the second floor and home care agency Visiting Nurse Service occupies the last two floors. The building has a 99-year ground lease.

Located between West 124th and 125th streets, the asset is within walking distance of several subway stations and the surrounding area features many retail and dining options, including H&M, Burlington, Bath & Body Works and Whole Foods. The asset is within 6 miles of a mixed-use building in the SoHo neighborhood that also traded this month.

