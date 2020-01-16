General Softening Trend in 2019

Source: MSCI

This chart uses data from MSCI’s quarterly property indexes to show how global real estate markets performed over the course of 2019 up to the end of the third quarter.

Across most of these markets, there was a softening in total returns, as capital growth moderated. One of the drivers of this slowdown has been continued investor caution around the retail sector which has weighed on overall returns.

Of the eight markets analyzed here, the U.K. has experienced the most pronounced slowdown and it is also the only market to have recorded negative capital growth with wider economic and political uncertainty potentially having played a role.

