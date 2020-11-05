Geodis Logistics Signs 350 KSF Lease in Northern Virginia

Graystone 81 Logistics Center. Image courtesy of Equus Capital Partners

Geodis Logistics has signed a five-year lease to distribute Red Bull products out of a warehouse in Winchester, Va. The third-party logistics firm signed a full-building lease of 348,500 square feet for Equus Capital Partners’ Graystone 81 Logistics Center. Geodis was represented by ProVenture’s Brian Camp, while Equus was represented by JLL’s Jim Clarke, John Dettleff and Abbott Wallenborn.

Geodis will use the warehouse space to handle importing and distribution of Red Bull products. Daniel DiLella Jr., senior vice president of Equus, said in prepared remarks that the Red Bull product will be imported through the Virginia Inland Port, which is 20 miles from the property, and distributed throughout various regions using the nearby I-81.

The newly developed Class A speculative industrial property was built with precast concrete construction, 410-foot depth, 32-foot clear ceiling height, 50 feet by 50 feet column space, 180-foot truck court, 48 dock door locations, 62 trailer spaces, 143 car spaces, ESFR sprinkler system and LED energy-efficient lighting.

Geodis’ new site is also part of the 26.4-acre Graystone Industrial Park, which is located by the interchange of I-81 and U.S. Route 11. Geodis will join a varied roster of neighboring industrial tenants including The Home Depot, Amazon, McKesson, Rubbermaid and Fiat-Chrysler.

Growing industrial portfolios

DiLella Jr. added in his prepared statement that Geodis’ lease shows the logistics company’s commitment to the area, as it more than doubles its presence in Winchester.

As for Equus’ portfolio, the investment company now owns more than 1.3 million square feet of Class A distribution space across four buildings in Winchester and Martinsburg, Va. Equus also recently paid $56.8 million for a four-property industrial portfolio totaling 655,852 square feet in Suffolk and Chesapeake, Va.