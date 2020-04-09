George Comfort & Sons Signs New Office Tenant

Kingsbrook. Image courtesy of George Comfort & Sons

International technology group Schott Corp. has signed with George Comfort & Sons to lease 14,140 square feet at Kingsbrook, a six-building office complex in Rye Brook, N.Y. The tenant is relocating its North American corporate office east from Elmsford, N.Y., at the beginning of next year.

Real estate owner and manager George Comfort & Sons acquired the 565,000-square-foot asset in 2018, in a partnership with DRA Advisors. The recently renovated Rye Brook asset includes new lobbies and common areas, three cafes, two fitness centers, a volleyball court and ample parking. Schott is joining a diverse tenant roster, which includes POP Displays, Compass Group and Xylem, among others.

The property is located at 1100 King St., within 3 miles of Interstate 684 and 2 miles of Westchester County Airport. The complex also features a shuttle service to the Port Chester Metro-North station 4 miles away.

Cushman & Wakefield Managing Directors Maureen O’Boyle and Gerry Lees assisted the tenant, while CBRE’s Senior Vice President Brian Carcaterra represented the landlord. Last month, George Comfort & Sons announced it would be taking over operations of a Lower Manhattan office building for Gaedeke Group, which acquired it for $22 million.