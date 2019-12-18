Gershman Commercial Welcomes New EVP in St. Louis

Jim Loft, Executive Vice President, Gershman Commercial Real Estate. Image courtesy of Gershman Commercial Real Estate

Jim Loft has joined Gershman Commercial Real Estate as one of the company’s newest executive vice presidents. The industry veteran will focus on the office sector in St. Louis through representation provided to both office property users and owners.

Loft’s addition to the team will facilitate the company’s ongoing expansion, according to Chris Fox, president & CEO of Gershman. In September, the firm increased its portfolio in one of the largest and most complex commercial transactions closed in the St. Louis metro area in recent history. Gershman partnered with BurkHill Real Estate in the $100 million acquisition.

With nearly 20 years of industry background, Loft brings extensive experience in commercial real estate strategy, transaction and brokerage services. Throughout his career, he has been involved in a series of notable deals valued in excess of $300 million. Loft’s client list includes SARA Investment Real Estate, Cullinan Properties, Altus Properties, Washington University School of Medicine, Highbrook Investors and Mutual of Omaha, among others.

Prior to joining Gershman, Loft served as senior vice president at Colliers International. He also worked with Colliers Turley Martin Tucker, where his responsibilities included lease negotiations, site selection and construction management for both local and national corporate clients. Loft holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the University of Missouri- Columbia.