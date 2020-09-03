GFI Partners Closes Suburban Boston Industrial Lease

1 Burlington Ave. Image courtesy of GFI Partners

GFI Partners has added Kirkwood to the tenant roster of 1 Burlington Ave., a warehouse and distribution facility in Wilmington, Mass. The print company will occupy 48,000 square feet within the 454,000-square-foot building.

The property was completed in 1970 and is suitable for manufacturing and warehouse uses. It features 18-foot clear height, five loading docks, two drive-in bays, as well as an ample yard for product storage and parking. Other tenants include Pods Moving & Storage.

Strategically located on 29 acres at the intersection of routes 38, 129 and 62, the industrial facility sits close to amenities such as retailers, eateries and banks. Mass transportation is provided by the Wilmington train station, situated right next to the building.

Freudenheim Partners Principal Tyler Ewing represented the tenant in the transaction. The Stubblebine Co./CORFAC International’s Principals David James and Micah Stubblebine acted on behalf of the landlord. Earlier this year, GFI Partners negotiated a full-building lease in New Jersey.