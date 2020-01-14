Gilbane Builds Leadership Team With 2 Hires

(Left to right) William Gilbane III, Rich Cavallaro, Grant Gagnier. All images courtesy of Gilbane Inc.

Gilbane Inc. has appointed William Gilbane III to its board and hired two new executives for its subsidiary, Gilbane Building Co. Rich Cavallaro will serve as executive vice president for the New York division, and Grant Gagnier will join as vice president.

Gilbane is a fifth-generation family member to serve as senior vice president and New York division leader. In his new role, he will oversee projects of subsidiaries Gilbane Building Co. and Gilbane Development Co. Gilbane holds a Master of Science in Construction Management from Brown University and a bachelor’s degree from New York University.

Cavallaro, in his new role as executive vice president of Gilbane’s New York and New England divisions, builds on more than 20 years of experience with Skanska USA. He most recently served as CEO of the firm’s civil and building divisions, a position he held for 10 years.

Prior to joining Gilbane, Gagnier served as senior vice president & head of operations for Lendlease’s construction division in the Americas. He previously had also worked as the COO for Suffolk Construction’s New York region.

Last year in November, Gilbane along with partner The Cordish Cos. topped out the $700 million Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadephia. The 1.5 million-square-foot development is slated for completion later this year.