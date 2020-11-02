Gilbane Tops Out Boston-Area Life Sciences Building

255 Wyman St. Image courtesy of Hobbs Brook Management

Hobbs Brook Management, in partnership with Gilbane Building Co., has topped out 225 Wyman St., 500,000-square-foot life science building in Waltham, Mass. The owner selected JLL as the exclusive leasing agent for the project, which is scheduled for completion in March 2022.

Gensler, which designed some of the largest office buildings in Boston, handled the design plans for 225 Wyman St. as well. The building is set to accommodate both life science and office users, aiming for LEED Silver certification. Amenities include a fitness center, conference center, dining facility, outdoor event space, green space with walking trails and a 3-acre landscaped courtyard. The asset will also feature a 1,500-space covered parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.

The upcoming project is being developed on Hobbs Brook Management’s former 150,000-square-foot headquarters, within its 1.9 million-square-foot Hobbs Brook Office Park. Various eateries and cafes, accommodation options and sports clubs are located nearby, while the property has access to major thoroughfares such as Route 128 and Interstate 95.