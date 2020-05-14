GKA-Designed Mixed-Use Building Under Way in East Williamsburg/Bushwick

By Veronica Grecu, Associate Editor

A six-story, mixed-use building for artists is under way in Brooklyn’s East Williamsburg/Bushwick—which was named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world in a ranking published by Vogue.

Designed by New York City architect Gene Kaufman to fit with the neighborhood’s industrial atmosphere, the development will replace an old, 9,375-square-foot warehouse located at 100 Bogart Street, between Bogart Street and Morgan Avenue, and Ingraham Street and Johnson Avenue. According to information from PropertyShark, the 33,500-square-foot property is owned by Vlat LLC which purchased the asset for $3.47 million from an entity called 374-384 Johnson Ave. Corp. in February 2013.

Slated for completion in mid-2016, 100 Bogart is being developed by IBK Construction Group, an affiliate of Vlat LLC. As previously reported by the Commercial Observer, the $15 million project is slated for completion by the first half of 2016. At 56,000 square feet, 100 Bogart will include 50 to 60 studios and work spaces for local artists, as well as around 5,400 square feet of street-level retail space. The building will also feature heavy floor loads, extra-large elevator bays, and strategically placed stairs to allow for maximum flexibility and utility for resident artists.

Rendering courtesy of Gene Kaufman Architect (GKA)