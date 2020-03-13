GlenStar Adds 48 KSF Tenant at Chicago-Area Office Campus

1475 East Woodfield Road

MISUMI has inked a lease of nearly 48,000 square feet with GlenStar Properties at 1475 East Woodfield Road, a 308,086-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Ill.

The company’s new North American headquarters will occupy two floors at the Class A property starting June 2020, once renovations of the leased space are completed. MISUMI currently has a 32,000-square-foot lease at 1717 Penny Lane.

The 14-story asset rises at 1475 E. Woodfield Road within Schaumburg Corporate Center, a one million-square-foot, three-building office campus. Built in 2003 and renovated in 2018, the LEED Gold-certified building features 23,857-square-foot floorplates. On-site amenities include a 10,000-square-foot conference center, 17,000-square-foot atrium and heated parking, as well as LED lighting and energy-efficient machinery.

The office building is less than two miles south of Interstate 90 and less than one mile west of Interstate 290. The immediate area holds numerous dining and retail venues, including Woodfield Mall, the largest shopping mall in the state. O’Hare International Airport is some 12 miles southeast.

The property is also just northwest of Woodfield Preserve Office Center, home to IBM, Merrill Lynch, New York Life Insurance and Regus. The shared space company renewed its lease at the 600,000-square-foot office property last March.