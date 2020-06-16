GlenStar Inks 150 KSF Lease at Dallas-Area Office Campus

Terraces at Solana. Image courtesy of CBRE

Goosehead Insurance has extended and expanded its corporate headquarters lease at GlenStar Properties’ 1.1 million-square-foot Terraces at Solana in Westlake, Texas. The company increased its lease by 42,308 square feet, bringing its footprint to 150,454 square feet. The tenant will fully occupy the property’s fourth building as well as the fifth floor of the first.

Spread across roughly 20 acres, the eight-building property is located at 1 to 8 Campus Circle. The asset is adjacent to Highway 114, some 13 miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, 32 miles of downtown Dallas. The surrounding area has several hospitality properties, retail options and a medical center.

Terraces at Solana’s common-area amenities include a fitness center, outdoor meeting spaces and a parking ratio of 5 spaces per 1,000 square feet. The property owner plans to deliver a new 50,000-square-foot amenities building along with outdoor work/play spaces in the first quarter of 2021.

CBRE Executive Vice President Josh White, Senior Vice President Chelby Sanders and Vice President Ryan Buchanan represented the tenant, while Managing Directors Jeff Eckert and Blake Shipley of JLL represented Glenstar. Recently, the landlord inked a nearly 48,000-square-foot lease at 1475 E. Woodfield Road in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Ill.