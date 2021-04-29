Global CRE Markets: Sentiment Continues to Edge Up

Tarrant Parsons, Economist, RICS. Image courtesy of RICS

The logistics/industrial sector remains the strongest part of the global real estate market—followed by multifamily and data centers—with recovery from the pandemic-induced slowdown led by this e-commerce fueled sector. For office, a scaling back of footprint is expected, with a hybrid work model emerging.

For the third consecutive quarter, the results of the survey conducted by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in London show that sentiment is gradually recovering, but the divergence between sectors remains pronounced.

In the first quarter of 2021, all world regions saw a rise in the proportion of respondents that now see the real estate market as being in the early stages of a recovery. And while the industrial segment of the market is already firmly on a recovery footing, alternative sectors, such as data centers, senior housing and student housing, are also taking on growing importance.

Commercial Property Executive Senior Associate Editor Laura Calugar discusses the latest changes in occupier and investor sentiment with Tarrant Parsons, economist with RICS. Press play to find out where hopes for economic improvement gather momentum and which areas of the globe are still under pressure.

