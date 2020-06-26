Goodman Group Delivers 1.2 MSF Facility in Los Angeles

Goodman Logistics Center El Monte. Image courtesy of Goodman Group

Goodman Group has finalized the construction of Goodman Logistics Center El Monte, a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial property in El Monte, Calif. The development provides between 227,850 and 935,657 square feet of space to prospective tenants.

Located at 4300 Shirley Ave, the facility has a LEED-certified shell, 36-foot clear heights, a 185-foot truck court, 147 dock-level doors, 536 parking spaces and 164 trailer stalls. Additionally, the property features 24/7 access, on-site security, office space and ESFR sprinklers.

The center is close to Interstate 10, which also provides access to Interstate 605. The site is 13 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles and within 24 miles from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The facility’s location could serve as many as 20 million consumers in Los Angeles County.

Demand for e-commerce goods is on the rise and the industry is expected to reach $6.5 trillion in value by 2023, according to Goodman Group data. Last year, Mutual Trading Co., a Japanese distributor of food, beverages and restaurant supplies, signed a 300,000-square-foot lease at Goodman Logistics Center El Monte. The company moved to the site from five locations and consolidated its operations under one roof to improve its supply chain.