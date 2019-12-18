Goodwill Signs Full-Building Lease in Northern New Jersey

400 Huyler St. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Forsgate Industrial Partners has signed a 125,500-square-foot, full-building lease with Goodwill in South Hackensack, N.J. Cushman & Wakefield arranged the leasing transaction on behalf of the tenant. The warehouse will encompass a Goodwill Outlet store and will also accommodate the organization’s e-commerce division.

The asset sits on 6.1 acres at 400 Huyler St., alongside Interstate 80, which enables access to New York City and the wider northern New Jersey area. The building is also conveniently located within a cluster of businesses and near residential areas. Built in 2008, the Class A facility features 12-foot dock high doors, 40-foot clear height, insulated ceilings, fire sprinklers, climate control, truck court and parking spaces. Additionally, the warehouse encompasses 12,000 square feet of mezzanine office space.

Cushman & Wakefield’s brokerage team included Charles Fern, Thomas Tucci, Jason Barton, Stephen Shoemaker and Elizabeth Rouse. In November, the firm also arranged a 233,000-square-foot full-building lease on behalf of the tenant in Cranbury, N.J.