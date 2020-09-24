GPR Ventures Purchases Sacramento Warehouse

110-120 Main Ave. Image via Google Maps

GPR Ventures has acquired a 33,719-square-foot flex/warehouse asset in Sacramento, Calif. This marks the company’s 24th acquisition in Northern California. According to Sacramento Business Journal, the transaction closed for $2.5 million.

Built in 1984, the property is currently occupied by seven tenants from a variety of industries. The asset also includes office and storage space. According to public records, the seller is a private investor that has owned the two-building facility for more than 30 years.

Located at 110-120 Main Ave., on 2.3 acres, the property is 2 miles from Interstate 80 and within 7 miles of the city’s downtown.

CBRE Senior Vice President Todd Sanfilippo worked with GPR to close the deal. This month, the brokerage also arranged the sale of Gold Pointe Corporate Center Building E, a 63,206-square-foot office property in Gold River, Calif. A private investor sold it for $14.3 million.