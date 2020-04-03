Grandbridge Strengthens Columbus Loan Origination Team

Kenneth Bowen, Senior Vice President, Grandbridge Real Estate Capital. Image courtesy of Grandbridge Real Estate Capital

Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has hired Kenneth Bowen as senior vice president in the commercial mortgage loan origination division. He will be based in the company’s Columbus, Ohio office and will also serve as its manager. His responsibilities will include originating notes from FHA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other institutional lenders.

Before joining the company, Bowen started his own firm, Bowen Real Estate Advisory Services, in 2016. Prior to that, he had a three-year stint as senior vice president at Oak Grove Capital, before it was acquired by JLL in 2015. Bowen spent 17 years at RED Capital Group, holding multiple senior positions such as president & head of multifamily mortgage production and senior managing director.

During his more than 38 years of experience in the industry, Bowen was involved in owning and operating residential assets. His background also includes working as an appraiser for 10 years. Bowen holds a bachelor’s degree from Yale College.

In 2018, Grandbridge promoted Matthew Rocco to the position of president. He has been with the company for 20 years, serving as senior and executive vice president and national production manager.