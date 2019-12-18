Graycor Construction Hires New Construction Manager

John Bunce, Construction Manager, Graycor Construction. Image courtesy of Graycor Construction

Graycor Construction Co., which has recently been selected to design and build part of SkyBridge Arizona, has hired John Bunce as the new construction manager, joining the company’s Chicago office. Bunce joins Graycor after spending 21 years at Clayco Inc., where he last held a project director position. The new construction manager has more than 34 years of experience in building industrial assets, having previously worked for Osman Construction and for his own business, Bunce Construction, which closed in the early 90s.

During his career, Bunce supervised the construction of more than 12 million square feet of industrial space across the country. Some of the projects that he managed include the Amazon MDW7 distribution center (2.4 million square feet) in Monee, Ill., Coleman distribution center (1.1 million square feet) in Gardner, Kan., Clorox regional distribution center (1.3 million square feet) in University Park, Ill., and 3M’s DK6 distribution center (980,000 square feet).

A graduate of University of Notre Dame, Bunce is volunteering on the Board of Directors in the Chicago Building Congress. He is also a LEED accredited professional by the Green Building Certification Institute.