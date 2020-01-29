Graycor Names President, COO

David Wing, president & COO, Graycor. Image courtesy of Graycor

Graycor Inc. has named David Wing as president & COO. In his new position, Wing will oversee several processes across the company’s businesses, with the list including Graycor Construction Co., Graycor Industrial Constructors and Graycor Southern Inc.

Wing joined the Illinois-based company in 1991, as engineer. In the span of almost 30 years, he has held many roles within the firm, most recently including vice president and senior vice president. In 2013, Wing became president of Graycor Construction Co. and is also expected to continue in that role.

Wing earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management and engineering from Bradley University. He is a LEED Accredited Professional and holds a CDP (Certified Design, Development and Construction Professional) designation from the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Founded in 1921, Graycor is a provider of construction, maintenance and facilities services throughout North America. Late last year, Graycor Construction Co. added a new manager in the firm’s Chicago office.