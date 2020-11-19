Greenbuild 2020 Conference Highlights
- Nov 19, 2020
During the U.S. Green Building Council’s three-day virtual event, sustainability leaders gathered to talk about trends in reducing carbon emissions, healthy building strategies, and what we can do to better adapt to natural disasters.
“Climate change commitments are down payments on accountability,” said during his keynote Mahesh Ramanujam, president & CEO of the USGBC.
Read Commercial Property Executive‘s coverage of the conference by clicking the links below:
Measuring the Value of Biophilic Design at Greenbuild
Jim Determan, David Kepron and Erin Linney discussed what we gain from truly integrating nature into the built environment.
Exploring the Power of Adaptive Reuse
Greenbuild panelists share insights on the challenges and rewards of creatively repurposing older buildings.
Debunking Myths About Sustainable Sites, Climate Adaptation at Greenbuild
What are the most common misconceptions about the Sustainable Sites category in LEEDv4.1 and the ability to adapt to natural disasters?
Getting to Zero: Carbon-Cutting Strategies at Greenbuild
A deep dive into the complex task of reducing carbon emissions from buildings.
Building for the Future by Harnessing the Past
Three architects shared concepts for a sustainable future stemming from methods used thousands of years ago.
Advancing WELLness for Industrial Projects at Greenbuild
The sector is an emerging field for the healthy building movement. Experts offer case studies and strategies.
Shaping a Regenerative Future at Greenbuild 2020
USGBC leaders on trends in reducing carbon emissions and what’s next for LEED.
Sustainability at a Crossroads: Assessing the Stakes
Keynoters at the U.S. Green Building Council’s conference size up the role of the built environment in turning the tide on climate change.