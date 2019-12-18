Greystar Completes South Carolina Headquarters

Charleston, S.C. Image courtesy of Pixabay.com

Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC is settling down in its new headquarters, now that construction of the Greystar Building in historic downtown Charleston, S.C., has reached completion. The 82,000-square-foot structure is part of the Evening Post Industries’ 12-acre Courier Square mixed-use redevelopment.

READ ALSO: Report: Vast Majority of Tenants Satisfied With Management

Robert A.M. Stern Architects is behind the design of the five-story Greystar Building, which features 70,000 square feet of office space and 12,000 square feet of retail offerings at 465 Meeting St. The property pays homage to downtown Charleston’s classical 19th Century Greek Revival architecture, while offering state-of-the-art office accommodations inside. Envisioning its new headquarters, Greystar focused on creating an environment that is conducive to creativity; the flexible workspace features 289 sit-stand workstations, 130 touchdown seats and an assortment of 71 conference rooms.

Greystar also endeavored to establish an office destination that would assist the company in attracting and retaining top-tier talent in a city that’s a magnet for Millennials. Amenities include on-site access to a coffee bar, fitness facility and yoga studio, as well as sustainable office practices ranging from a paperless initiative to the use of motion-sensored lighting. LS3P acted as master planner and architect of record on the project, with Gensler and Elizabeth Stuart teaming up on the interior design.

Delivery of the Greystar Building comes roughly one year after Greystar finished construction of The Guild, a neighboring eight-story, 220-unit luxury apartment community with ground-level retail space. The conjoined buildings comprise the second phase of Courier Square and are among the first structures erected under the City of Charleston’s new Height District Ordinance, which was put in place to support greater density development in the Upper Peninsula area.

Major moves

The completion of its new headquarters is just one of a handful of notable activities Greystar has facilitated in recent months. In November, the company executed the final close of Greystar Equity Partners X, a U.S. multifamily value-add fund that attracted $2 billion in total equity commitments. Over the summer, Greystar launched in Ireland with the approximately $194 million purchase of the 268-unit Dublin Landings residential apartment property, marking its entrée into the country’s coveted build-to-rent market. The company also introduced Greystar U.K. Multifamily Fund I, a new flagship fund series centered on development of purpose-built rental housing properties in the U.K., earlier this year.