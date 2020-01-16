Griffin Partners Grows Houston Office Presence

Concourse at Westway

EverWest Real Estate Investors has sold the 130,223-square-foot Concourse at Westway in the West Belt submarket of Houston, to Griffin Partners. According to Yardi Matrix data, the transaction marks the first time the asset changed hands since 2002. The new owner’s Executive Vice Presidents Janie Snider and Lee Moreland will oversee management responsibilities at the asset.

Located at 4700 W. Sam Houston Parkway N., the two-story building was completed in 1998 on a 11-acre site. The asset is 5 miles from Interstate 10 and roughly 17 miles northwest of downtown Houston. According to Yardi Matrix, the tenant roster includes Mediterranean Shipping Co., Sprint and Century Communities.

JLL’s Managing Director Trent Agnew, along with Senior Directors Kevin McConn and Marty Hogan, represented the seller. President Jack Russo and Executive Vice President Chrissy Wilson have been retained to lease the property.

Last December, EverWest bought a 181,730-square-foot industrial property in Industry, Calif. The asset changed hands in a sale-leaseback transaction for $39 million.