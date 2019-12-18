Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers: A Safety Net in Unpredictable Times

Bruce Schanzer, President & CEO, Cedar Realty Trust. Image courtesy of Cedar Realty Trust

During a time when e-commerce is on the rise, many stores have established online presences while also continuing to perfect their brick-and-mortar experience for in-store shoppers. And although there’s been significant adoption of e-commerce in many soft goods categories, specialists are not seeing the same enthusiasm in the grocery vertical.

Grocery-anchored shopping centers are proving to be a safe haven during this stormy environment, according to Cedar Realty Trust President & CEO Bruce Schanzer. His company owns, operates and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets along the Boston-Washington, D.C., corridor. In a discussion with Senior Associate Editor Laura Calugar, Schanzer talks about the resiliency of the grocery-anchored model, his expectations for this holiday season and what lies ahead for the retail industry in 2020.