Grocery-Anchored Suburban Chicago Asset Trades for $25M

The Boulder Group President Randy Blankstein and Partner Jimmy Goodman worked on behalf of the seller.
Whole Foods. Image courtesy of The Boulder Group
The Boulder Group has facilitated the sale of a single-tenant, net-leased retail property in Kildeer, Ill. The Whole Foods-occupied asset changed hands for $24.8 million in a 1031 exchange. Randy Blankstein, president of The Boulder Group, and Jimmy Goodman, partner within the same company, assisted the seller, a local company. An East Coast-based investor purchased the 50,000-square-foot property.

Located at 20281 N. Rand Road, the asset is part of a retail complex called Kildeer Market Place and is adjacent to Kildeer Village Square, a recently completed property that features brands such as Nike, Nordstrom Rack, Sierra Trading and DSW. Additionally, the building is in a dominant retail corridor that also features Apple, Anthropologie and Pottery Barn, among others. According to The Boulder Group, there are roughly 200,000 people living within 5 miles of the asset, with an average household income of $129,011.

The Boulder Group has been very active since the beginning of the year. Most recently, the same brokers arranged the $5.9 million sale of a 20,000-square-foot retail building in Sherman, Texas. In January, the team also closed the sale of a single-tenant CVS property in Bridgeport, Conn.

