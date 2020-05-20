Growth Properties Hospitality Management to Manage Memphis Airport Hotel & Conference Center

By Eliza Theiss, Associate Editor

Bensalem, Pa.-based Growth Properties Hospitality Management has announced a deal to provide management services to the Memphis Airport Hotel & Conference Center, a 374-key hotel near Memphis International Airport.

The 2240 Democrat Road asset is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation, expected to finish in January 2014. The extensive renovation and upgrade process includes a new façade and signage, new restaurant, upgraded and refurbished guest rooms, bar, pool, sundeck and fitness center. Upon completion of upgrades the hotel will be converted and renamed the Holiday Inn Hotel and Conference Center.

The 374-key asset is strategically located between the Memphis International Airport, the Federal Express Air Operations Center and the Nonconnah Corporate Center. Amenities include 33,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, 19 meeting rooms, business center, fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck, onsite restaurant and bar, parking.

Growth Properties manages two other hotel assets in the Memphis area: the Comfort Suites and the MicroTel Inn & Suites located on Germantown Parkway in the suburb of Cordova. The company, which boasts national coverage, manages both franchised and independent hotels, both in the full and select services categories.

In other hospitality news, the 405-key Hilton Memphis has wrapped up a $4 million renovation, the Memphis Business Journal reports.

The renovation kicked off in March and included guest rooms and bathrooms, as well as the hotel’s pool area. The hotel restaurant, Rook’s Corner, is also expected to undergo renovation in 2014’s first quarter.

Located on Ridge Lake Boulevard, the 27-story hotel comprises 405 guest room and amenities such as a business center, meeting rooms, lounge, bar, restaurant, outdoor pool and whirlpool, laundry facility, parking and gift shop.

Photo courtesy of the Memphis Hilton via Facebook