Title Wave: Where Premium Volume is Growing Fastest

For more on best practices for working with title insurers in today’s investment market, see “ Handle with Care ” in the December 2013 issue of CPE.

*Title insurance premium volume for second quarter of 2013 compared with Q2 2012. Source: American Land Title Association For more on best practices for working with title insurers in today’s investment market, see “Handle with Care” in the December 2013 issue of CPE. Tags: title insurance

We use cookies to make interactions with our websites and services easy and meaningful and to better understand how they are used. By continuing to browse this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ok