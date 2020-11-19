GSU Students and Grady Interns Will Love this Latest Downtown Mixed-Use

A Charlotte, NC-based developer just broke ground on what is believed to be the first transit-oriented project along Atlanta’s newest streetcar line. Located on 1.2 acres near the new Sweet Auburn Curb Market streetcar station, across the street from Georgia State University and the Grady/Children’s Hospital Medical Complex, 200 Edgewood will include 144 student housing units along with 12,000 square feet of commercial space.

The facility will contribute with 254 beds to Georgia State University’s current on-campus capacity of 4,200 (which accounts for about 13 percent of its students), and add a total of 110 parking spaces. The $33 million urban infill development will take just over one year to finish, at least the developer, Sanctuary Residential expects it to be complete by next July, according to a press release. The project will include a newly built seven-story construction with 500 square feet of gathering space on each floor, and two historic rehab buildings with nine studios, 25 one-bedroom and 110 two-bedroom apartments. The latter already have high-end amenities in place, such as a fitness center, a clubhouse and meeting/study areas.

Shell McElroy is the general contractor for the project. Gary Coursey & Associates is the architect and Eberly & Associates is the engineer. The property will be managed by Asset Campus Housing.

Photo credits: Sanctuary Residential