Guardian Storage Acquires Phoenix-Area Facility

Storage at Anthem. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

A partnership between The Bell Group and Lockhart Capital has sold Storage at Anthem, a 96,409-square-foot property in Anthem, Ariz. Guardian Storage Centers paid 18.2 million for the asset. Cushman & Wakefield assisted the seller in the transaction. First Bank provided a $14.2 million acquisition loan, according to public records.

Located on a 7.5-acre parcel at 39998 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway, the 784-unit facility encompasses nine two-story buildings completed in 2018. The property features 189 units with drive-up access and 538 climate-controlled units. Situated in an undersupplied market with a high barrier to entry, the facility is close to Interstate 17, which connects it to downtown Phoenix approximately 31 miles south. The median household income within a 3-mile radius is more than $101,000, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.

The brokerage team included Senior Associate Brian Fulton, Vice Chairman Mike Mele, Executive Managing Director Luke Elliot and Director Devin Beasley. Earlier this month, the company also facilitated the $13 million sale of Chester Heights Self Storage in Philadelphia. Dahn Corp. purchased the asset.