H-E-B Invests in East Austin Tech Facility

H-E-B

With the eyes set on expanding in the digital retail space, H-E-B has signed a long-term lease for a property in East Austin, Texas. Having more than 145 locations across the Lone Star State, Texas’ largest privately-held employer will develop a tech facility and innovation lab for its growing H-E-B digital team and Favor—the Austin-based on-demand delivery service owned by the retailer.

The building, located at 2416 E. Sixth St., is a recently renovated industrial warehouse totaling 81,000 square feet on two floors. The property will serve as a creative and collaborative workspace for Austin employees. HPI Corporate Services acts like the tenant broker and IA Interior Architects handles the customization of the space.

Completion is estimated for spring 2019. With this expansion, H-E-B and Favor plan to add hundreds of jobs to the local economy and are actively hiring across all areas of expertise, including product management, product design and software engineering.

Image courtesy of H-E-B