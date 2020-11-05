Halvorsen Begins Construction on Florida Shopping Center

Fiddler’s Creek Plaza. Rendering courtesy of Halvorsen Holdings

Halvorsen Holdings broke ground on Fiddler’s Creek Plaza, a 60,000-square-foot shopping center near Naples, Fla. The Publix-anchored property is slated for completion by summer 2021. The developer purchased the land in the first half of the year for $3.3 million.

Located at the intersection of Highway 41 and Sandpiper Drive in Colier County, the 48,000-square-foot project will include a mezzanine-level and a drive-through pharmacy. Another 12,000 square feet is available onsite for small retailers, including an almost 3,000-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor patio. The property includes three retail pad sites, available for sale or ground lease.

The development is roughly 17 miles southeast of downtown Naples. The site is located at the eastern entrance of the roughly 4,000-acre master-planned Fiddler’s Creek, which features an 18-hole golf course, a pool, private beach access, and is expected to encompass some 6,000 residential units upon full build-out, planned for 2025.

