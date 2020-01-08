Hana to Debut 1st Location on the East Coast

2451 Crystal Drive. Image courtesy of JBG SMITH

Hana—CBRE’s coworking division—has inked a 39,000-square-foot lease at JBG SMITH’s 398,329-square-foot office asset in Arlington, Va. The location, expected to open in 2020, will serve as the neighborhood provider of flexible workspaces, marking Hana’s first address on the East Coast. Hana opened its first location in Dallas last August and announced three additional ones in London and one in Irvine, Calif.

Located at 2451 Crystal Drive within JBG SMITH’s National Landing mixed-use development, the LEED Silver-certified property is adjacent to Reagan National Airport and within walking distance of a variety of public transit options, such as Virginia Railway Express and the Crystal City Metro Station, as well as multiple bike lanes. The 11-story building was completed in 1989, with the lobby receiving recent renovations. The surrounding area offers amenities such as an on-site childcare facility, bike storage and repair, a fitness center with showers and locker rooms, restaurants and cafés. Yardi Matrix data shows the asset is fully leased, with the tenant roster including Acquia, Navanti and Bright Horizons.

Offerings and Neighborhood

Hana’s principal offering, called Hana Team, will be private office suites with flexible leases available for large enterprises, medium-sized companies, as well as startups. Each unit will feature two other integral offerings: Hana Meet and Hana Share. The first provides conference room and event space that can be reserved on an hourly, daily and weekly basis. The latter offers traditional coworking space, where users share services, amenities and technology in a communal setting.

National Landing’s expansion has grown steadily ever since Amazon announced in late 2018 that it would host its second North American headquarters. A major milestone was reached last March, with the approval of several governmental incentives and investment packages.