Harmony Communities Closes 1st MHC Acquisition in Carson City

Carson City Mobile Home Park. Image courtesy of Harmony Communities

Harmony Communities has purchased Carson Mobile Home Park, a 54-site manufactured housing community in Carson City, Nev. The community represents the company’s first purchase in the state of Nevada, at a time when the demand for affordable housing remains high. Harmony plans to start road work as well as clean-up at the park.

The community is located at 3429 S. Carson St., near Interstate 580 and less than 3 miles from the city’s downtown. The property is within walking distance from the bus stop in front of the Nevada State Railroad Museum. A Costco and a Walmart are also located nearby.

The acquisition brings the company’s portfolio to a total of 33 mobile home parks across California, Oregon and Nevada. Since 2018, when the company launched the tiny homes conversion program, the number of residents in these communities reached 8,000. Through the program, Harmony aims to provide more sustainable, energy-efficient affordable housing, planning to expand at a rate of 20 homes per year.