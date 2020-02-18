Harsch Investment Completes Vegas Industrial Development

Speedway Commerce Center IV. Image courtesy of Harsch Investment Properties

Harsch Investment Properties has wrapped up construction at Speedway Commerce Center IV, a 168,000-square-foot industrial property in North Las Vegas, Nev. The project broke ground in July 2019 and will add to the roughly 2.7 million-square-foot Speedway Commerce Center.

The new property features 32-foot minimum warehouse clear heights, 50-foot concrete aprons, grade level loading, ESFR sprinklers, 60-foot speed bays and energy-efficient evaporative coolers. The facility has a parking ratio of 1.4 spaces per 1,000 square feet.

Located at 6101 N. Hollywood Blvd., the building is just off Interstate 15 and close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. The completed project is also 13 miles from North Las Vegas Airport and within 20 miles of McCarran International Airport.

JLL has already arranged three leases at Speedway Commerce Center IV, totaling 76,926 square feet. Q Corp., Proslat and Vogue Tyres have brought the property’s occupancy to 46 percent. Senior Vice President Xavier Wasiak and Vice Presidents Jason Simon and Rob Lujan are overseeing leasing at the facility.