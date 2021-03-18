Harvard to Hold Real Estate Seminar in Hyderabad

Harvard Business School, along with its affiliated India Research Center, has unveiled plans to hold the South Asia Real Estate Seminar in India this summer. Subjects covered in the seminar will include project and corporate finance, development, and real-estate related topics using HBS case studies from various parts of the world.According to the organizers of the seminar, it is being held in response to India’s increasing participation in the globalization of real estate. The seminar will run from June 17 to June 20.”We’re anticipating interest not only from India but from the rest of South Asia, as well as the Middle East — Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Dubai, for example,” a spokesman for HBS told CPN this afternoon.On the final day of the program, Noel Tata, will speak on the importance of real estate in a special session titled “Property as the Foundation for Growth of Indian Multinationals.” Tata is managing director of Trent Ltd. and director of various Tata companies–Tata is one of India’s largest business conglomerates–including Voltas, Titan Industries, TataInvestment Corp., Trent Brands and Landmark.The seminar will be in Hyderabad, capital city of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on the country’s east coast. As one of India’s leading cities for IT, call centers, and business process outsourcing, Hyderabad has seen considerable commercial real estate development in the last decade or so. “Harvard Business School is making use of a facility in Hyderabad that can accommodate the executive participants and adapt to the needs of the case method of instruction used by our faculty members,” noted the spokesman.