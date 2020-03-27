HCA Healthcare Signs Full-Building Lease in Metro Houston

HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement. Rendering courtesy of NAI Partners

HCA Houston Healthcare has signed a full-building lease at a 48,400-square-foot development underway in Pearland, Texas. Upon completion, the built-to-suit property will house the HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement, a training center for nearly 7,000 nurses.

CBL & Associates broke ground on the project in February, with completion expected by early 2021. NAI Partners represented the tenant in the lease.

The facility is taking shape within Pearland Town Center, a 1.1 million-square-foot mixed-use property at 11200 Broadway St., also owned by CBL & Associates. The training center will include hospital simulation labs, connected classrooms and debriefing rooms, where nurses will be able to train up to 22 weeks.

A new education hub

Additionally, the property will operate as a hub for the division’s Leadership and Organizational Development training and all HCA Houston Healthcare new-hire orientations. The first floor will serve as space for clinical education, while orientation will take place on the second floor, with room for up to 250 employees.

EMJ Construction is the general contractor, while Collaborative Studio and Omniplan provide architecture services. The development site is roughly 2 miles south of the HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland general hospital. Pearland Town Center is some 16 miles south of downtown Houston and 7 miles west of the city center. Developers have also revealed plans for a second HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement to be developed north of Houston.

NAI Partners’ Senior Associate Joe Bright and Partner Griff Bandy negotiated the Pearland lease on behalf of HCA. The health-care provider anchors another Houston-area property—a five-building medical office and retail asset that changed hands last November.