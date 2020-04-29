HCE, Guzman Energy to Develop 150MW Wind Farm in Colorado

Wind Farm. Image courtesy of Holy Cross Energy

Colorado-based nonprofit Holy Cross Energy and wholesale power provider Guzman Energy have signed an agreement with NGC Partners to develop Arriba Wind Farm in Lincoln County, Colo. The facility will have a generating capacity of 150 megawatts and is scheduled to begin operations by mid-2021.

HCE will purchase 100 megawatts of the project’s output, which is enough to supply approximately 30 percent of its annual energy requirements. Guzman Energy will use the remaining 50 megawatts to serve other communities in its customer base. In addition, Guzman Energy has the option to increase the project’s size by 50 megawatts, expanding its share to 100 megawatts.

The Arriba Wind Farm project will help HCE fulfill its Seventy70Thirty renewable goals, which targets to achieve 70 percent annual energy from clean and renewable sources, with a 70 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2014 levels by 2030. HCE and Guzman Energy entered into a partnership last December to accelerate HCE’s progress toward meeting these goals without increasing costs for their members.