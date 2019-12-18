HED, Herrero Builders Completed Renovations at Oakland Medical Center

Sutter Health Alta Bates Summit Medical Center. Image via Google Street View

HED, the firm behind the $80 million modernization of Chicago-area Palos Medical Campus, and Herrero Builders finalized renovations at Sutter Health’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, a not-for-profit hospital in Berkeley, Calif. The upgrades to the South Wing included a new Dietary Center, MRI suite and doctors’ lounge, which completely reconfigured the use of resources. The ground level expansion totaled 37,000 square feet and cost $30 million.

The medical center is located at 2001 Dwight Way, close to University of California, Berkeley. Being one of the busiest buildings part of the Herrick campus, Alta Bates needed more impatient space as well as a larger dining space for staff, patient and guests.

This was the second in a series of 70 projects the two companies will be working on during the next decade at three of Summit Health’s medical campuses. The master plan, finalized in 2018, focuses on three areas of improvement: seismic compliance, service line enhancements and infrastructure improvement.