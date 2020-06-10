Heidi Learner Joins CBRE Global Investors

Heidi Learner, Americas Head of Real Assets Research, CBRE Global Investors. Image courtesy of CBRE Global Investors

CBRE Global Investors has welcomed Heidi Learner as the Americas head of real assets research. In the new position, Learner will raise the company’s analysis, forecasting and transaction support across the public and private real assets spectrum, including both equity and debt.

The appointment formally acknowledges CBRE’s platform expansion to include infrastructure and the Americas’ team growth to cover Canada alongside the U.S. Additionally, the announcement is the final part of the handover of responsibilities from Doug Herzbrun, chairman of global research, who will retire on July 1 of this year.

Learner brings almost three decades of experience to the new role. Most recently, she served as chief economist at Savills since 2012, focusing on macro factors affecting commercial real estate pricing and lease decision-making. Additionally, she was the company’s thought leader. Before that, Learner served as vice president at State Street. At the beginning of April, she weighed in regarding an analysis of the current unemployment rate the country is experiencing.

Learner holds a bachelor of science degree in economics from The Wharton School of Business and a bachelor of science degree in engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science, both from the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds a master’s degree in mathematics from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Arts & Sciences.