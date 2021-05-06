HelloFresh Enters the Phoenix Market

1850 S. 71st Ave. Image courtesy of Colliers Arizona

Meal kit company HelloFresh is expanding its footprint by opening up a distribution center in Phoenix.

Located at 1850 S. 71st Ave., the property comprises 440,000 square-feet. This facility will become the company’s largest shipping and fulfillment center in the U.S.

The new building will begin operations in the fourth quarter of this year and is expected to create nearly 1,200 jobs. The brand is growing its West Coast presence by opening up this facility, in addition to having recently opened up a center in Richmond, Calif.

Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S., said in a prepared statement that adding the Phoenix location will help strengthen the company’s presence in the region, as well as tap into the local labor pool to make a positive impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

JLL’s Adam Citron, Mark Hertzberg and Tony Lydon represented HelloFresh in the deal. Colliers International’s Don MacWilliam and Payson MacWilliam represented the building owner, Prologis, in the transaction.

Willmeng Construction and Deutsch Architecture have been tapped to handle building upgrades. In nearby Scottsdale, Willmeng was tapped to build a 175,112-square-foot office building for a partnership between Trammell Crow Co. and PGIM Real Estate.

In addition to its West Coast expansion, HelloFresh also recently began operating a 375,000-square-foot facility in Irving, Texas at DFW Airport.