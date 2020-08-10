HFF Secures $105.8M in Financing for Thanksgiving Tower; US Commercial Sells Texas Properties

HFF arranged $105.8 million in acquisition financing for Thanksgiving Tower, a 1.37 million-square-foot, 50-story office building in the heart of downtown Dallas.

Working on behalf of Woods Capital Management, HFF secured a three-year, floating-rate loan through Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp., a specialty finance company that provides principal lending, mortgage banking and servicing of commercial real estate loans.

Loan proceeds will be used to cover an extensive rehabilitation program that will include infrastructure upgrades as well as the addition of premier amenities to the trophy office property. Additionally, the project is expected to play a major part in the revitalization of downtown Dallas’ Main Street District.

Thanksgiving Tower is conveniently located at 1601 Elm St., at the intersection of Ervay and Elm streets, within walking distance of the DART light rail. It includes a 745-space, six-level, subterranean parking garage and the Tower Club restaurant on the 48th floor.

With an occupancy rate of approximately 74 percent, the property is leased to tenants such as Santander Consumer USA, Gardere Wynne Sewell, Looper Reed McGraw and Petro Hunt.

The HFF team representing the borrower was led by managing director Steve Heldenfels and senior managing directors Trey Morsbach and Brian Carlton.

Dallas-based Woods Capital, which was founded in 2007 by Jonas Woods, has completed more than $4 billion in real estate acquisition and/or development transactions including office, residential, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties.

In other news, US Commercial LLC, a real estate advisory firm based in Ladera Ranch, Calif., announced the disposition of two properties located in Dallas and Houston on behalf of its tenant-in-common (TIC) investors for an aggregate price of $71.5 million.

The Dallas property, Preston Center Pavilion and Square, is a 230,842-square-foot urban infill shopping center situated in the Park Cities neighborhood at the intersection of Northwest Highway, Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway. Current tenants include DSW Shoe Warehouse, Marshalls, Gold’s Gym, CVS Pharmacy, Office Depot, Pei Wei and Chipotle. HFF represented the seller and also procured the buyer, a private real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital Partners L.L.C. The transaction involved the assumption of the existing CMBS mortgage, HFF said in a statement.

The other property, Briar Forest Crossing, is a 94,000-square-foot office building located just off the Sam Houston Parkway and Briar Forest in Houston’s thriving Westchase District. HHF represented the seller and procured the buyer for the property, TSVF I Briar Forest LP, an affiliate of Austin-based CapRidge Partners.